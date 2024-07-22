PMD advises public for safety measures during fresh monsoon spell starting today

ISLAMABAD - Chief Meteorologist of Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Sardar Sarfaraz on Sunday advised public to take all necessary precautions and health safety measures in anticipation of a fresh monsoon spell expected to commence from Monday (July 22). Talking to a private news channel, he said the new rain spell is likely to bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds, which may cause flash flooding, landslides, and other hazards.

“We already issued instructions to district administrations to prepare in advance for any unpleasant incidents due to dust storms, strong winds, or thunderstorms”, he said. The district administrations have also been directed to ensure the availability of small and large machinery to deal with any emergency in advance, he added. Replying to a question, he said strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal in the upper parts from July 22. To another question, he said in light of the risk of urban flooding, the administration of major cities has been instructed to remain vigilant and complete advance arrangements to mitigate potential impacts. This includes ensuring that storm-water drainage systems are clear and functioning properly, conducting regular inspections of waterways and culverts, and identifying areas prone to flooding, he added.

Additionally, city officials are urged to develop emergency response plans, stockpile necessary supplies such as sandbags and water pumps, and establish communication networks to quickly disseminate critical information to residents, he added.

By taking proactive measures, cities can reduce the risk of flooding, protect public safety, and minimize damage to infrastructure and property, he said, adding, furthermore, city administrations are advised to engage with local communities, raise awareness about flood preparedness, and provide education on evacuation procedures and flood safety tips to ensure a collective and effective response to potential flooding events.