PML-N leaders question US Congress’s resolution for Imran Khan

HAVELIAN   -   Former Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Sunday raised critical questions about a resolution passed by the American Congress in support of Imran Khan and expressed his concerns over the perceived contradiction in PTI’s stance, which has often labeled America as an opponent.  He expressed these views while addressing the road inauguration ceremony at village Poona.

Former Federal Minister Murtaza Javed Abbasi, former MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, President of PML-N Tehsil Havelian Zubair Khan Jadoon and former district member Sardar Babu Shameem among others issued an open challenge to their political rivals, daring them to match the development work accomplished under their tenure.

Murtaza Abbasi emphasized that electoral victories and defeats were part of the political process, but the unwavering support of PML-N workers was a testament to the party’s enduring success. He accused the organized efforts of deliberately sidelining Nawaz Sharif from the premiership in the February 8 election. If Nawaz Sharif had assumed power with a strong mandate, significant projects like CPEC and other initiatives predating 2018 would have been completed, he said.

Both Murtaza Javed Abbasi and Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha challenged all the assembly members from district Abbottabad to secure development funds equivalent to those brought in by PML-N. They underscored that numerous development projects worth millions of rupees have been initiated in Union Councils Dewal, Nara, and Majuhan. Furthermore, they assured that additional funds would be secured from the central government next year to address ongoing issues in the constituency.

