Poets pay tribute to Hazrat  Imam Hussain (AS) at LPC

LAHORE - A mushaera was held here on Sunday at the Lahore Press Club (LPC) to express devotion to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyrs of Karbala. The event was presided over by renowned poet Syed Salman Gilani, and special guests were Iqtidar Javed and Abbas Mirza, while Allama Saqib Alvi, Fazlullah Fani and Malik Irshad were the guests of honour. Salman Rasool and Tariq Kamran organised the mushaera. Poets including Tahir Nasir Ali, Shaukat Ali Khan, Fatima Ghazal, Zia Baltistani, Muhammad Zahid Siddiqui, Azam Tauqeer, Naveed Nawaz, Syed Noman Geelani, Naveed Ali Shah, Syed Irfan Hashmi, Hasnain Mazhari, Arsalan and Shah Mir Mughal presented their poetry at Mushaera. LPC Vice President Amjad Usmani paid tribute to the library committee for organising the mushaera and thanked the guests, who participated in it and said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) expressed the real philosophy of the Sunnah of the Prophet (PBUH). A number of members of the Lahore Press Club Library Committee, including Meem Seen Butt, Muhammad Abdullah, Iqbal Bukhari, Saba Mumtaz Bano.

, Shahzad Framosh participated in the mushaera.

President Arshad Ansari and Secretary Zahid Abid paid tribute to the library committee for organising the mushaera.