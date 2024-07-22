Monday, July 22, 2024
Police arrest Gohar Khan, Raoof Hasan from PTI Secretariat

Web Desk
12:53 PM | July 22, 2024
National

Islamabad Police on Monday took Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan and Information Secretary Raoof Hasan into custody in the federal capital, the party said.

Without confirming the arrest, the opposition party slammed the law enforcers and said they were disregarding the law.

"It’s absolutely shameful how Islamabad Police continues to completely mock and disregard every law in this country. Law of the jungle is reigning over Pakistan!" PTI said in a statement on X.

More to follow...

Web Desk

