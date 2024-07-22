Monday, July 22, 2024
Police Martyrs Basketball Tournament to be held on Aug 3

Staff Reporter
July 22, 2024
LAHORE  -   The Police Martyrs Day One-Day Basketball Tournament will be played on August 3 at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court, Aram Bagh, Karachi. The tournament will feature four teams named after martyred police officers: Chaudhry Aslam Shaheed XI, Taufiq Zahid Shaheed XI, Ali Raza Shaheed XI, and Bahadur Ali Shaheed XI.The tournament will commence at 6:30 PM, with the final match scheduled to start at 9:00 PM. The special guest for the final match will be DIGP South, Syed Asad Raza, who will distribute prizes among the players.The chief organizers of the tournament have been designated as Director of Sports Commissioner Karachi, Ghulam Muhammad Khan, and Organizing Secretary, Haji Muhammad Ashraf Yahya. This decision was made during a meeting between Ghulam Muhammad Khan and SSP South Sajid Amir Sadozai at his office.During the meeting, Ghulam Muhammad Khan presented the Excellence Awardto SSP South.

Expressing his gratitude, SSP South thanked Commissioner Karachi for the awardand assured that Karachi Police will continue to take further steps to support athletes and the development of sports in the future.

Staff Reporter

