Post-Hajj Operation concludes successfully

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony’s Senior Joint Secretary, Dr Mirza Ali Mehsood, congratulating all Pakistani pilgrims on their safe return and the completion of their Hajj rituals, informed on Sunday that the ‘Post-Hajj Operation’ for 2024 has been concluded successfully.

He expressed his gratitude to the ministry’s staff, the Office of the Pilgrims Affairs (OPAP) staff, Moavineen, Hajj Medical Mission, and other Khudam-ul-Hujjaj for their relentless efforts in facilitating the Pakistani pilgrims during the post-Hajj phase. Dr Mehsood highlighted the establishment of Main Control Offices in Makkah, Madina, and Jeddah, which were divided into various sections such as the Madina Departure Cell, Lost and Found Cell, Complaints Cell, and Monitoring Cell to provide round-the-clock assistance to the pilgrims.

He also delivered an important message to the Moavineen for Hajj, emphasizing that Allah Almighty has declared the pilgrims as His guests. He stated, “Moavineen and ministry staff, comprising officials and officers of grades 7–21, were deployed to serve them in the Holy Land of Makkah and Madina. They devotedly took care of pilgrims.

“We should shun our arrogance, status, and authority while serving them. It should be taken as a rank-less assignment given by Allah Almighty to take care of His guests. It’s the biggest blessing of Allah Almighty on us all to be chosen to serve His guests in Haramain Sharifain. Such an opportunity may never come in our lives again, and therefore we must fully make use of it.”

Director Hajj (Madina), Zia-ur-Rehman, praised the operation’s success, stating that Pakistani pilgrims were supported at every stage, including food, accommodation, and transportation. He noted that due to demolition and new construction, it was very difficult to get accommodations in Markazia Madina, but with concerted efforts, we arranged all accommodations for Pakistani pilgrims in Markazia, a significant achievement. He also mentioned that 66,000 Pakistani pilgrims had visited Riaz-ul-Jannah, with a few thousand remaining who would visit soon.

He said the religious affairs ministry introduced several new initiatives during this Hajj, including the launch of the Pak Hajj App, free Ufone SIM cards, and NTS-based Moavineen, which greatly assisted Pakistani pilgrims throughout their holy journey. Deputy Secretary Imran Mashal confirmed that 66,000 Pakistani pilgrims received Zamzam water according to airline policies.

Assistant Director Jamil-ur-Rehman praised the Pak Hajj App as a successful and unique initiative that kept pilgrims in constant contact with the ministry. The App provided access to complaints, training materials, accommodation details, flight schedules, and other services, greatly aiding pilgrims throughout their journey, he added.

Section Officer Muhammad Hafeez lauded the NTS-based Moavineen initiative for its critical role. He emphasized that all Moavineen were selected through a transparent process, passing both written and physical tests.

DCO Mushtaque Asghar reported that 36,900 complaints were received through the Pak Hajj App, of which 34,979 were successfully resolved in a timely manner. In his concluding remarks, DG (R&R), Syed Mushahid Hussain Khalid, thanked the ministry and OPAP team for the successful Hajj operation, attributing it to team effort and the hard work of the staff.

He congratulated all Pakistani pilgrims on their successful Hajj and encouraged them to fill out the feedback survey on the Pak Hajj App to provide their reviews on the arrangements made for Hajj 2024 and offer suggestions for Hajj 2025.