Power of Sports

Sports may be conceived as an independent activity isolated from the world, meant to be enjoyed and played without outside preconceptions interfering with its athletic “purity,” but the fact remains that sport may be one of the most potent political instruments we have in the modern world.

It is time that sporting bodies, athletic companies, and players themselves recognize the weight of responsibility on their shoulders and embrace the mantle of political expression fully. Sports cannot be sanitized away from the world in some abstract space; it is played in the context of everything that is happening in the moment. Doing so will prevent the selective use of sports as political vehicles by states and allow the citizens of the world to exercise power. The examples of this discrepancy are numerous. Anwar Al-Ghazi – a Dutch-Moroccan footballer – was expelled from German football club FC Mainz for expressing support for Palestine, while players expressing support for Israel were unpunished.

Similar “state-sponsored” policies were witnessed during the Ukraine war, where testimonial matches, fundraisers, and speeches by Ukrainian players during matches were promoted by countries such as the UK and France. Similarly, the German team during the Qatar World Cup made a public show of their nation’s stance on Qatar’s human rights issues – in line with Germany’s foreign policy.

Yet how have the people used sports on the same issue?

Scottish club Celtic’s supporters poured into their stadium in Palestinian colors despite warnings from the club to not carry flags. Egyptian and Turkish football fans chanted in unison in solidarity with Palestine, in contrast to their government’s meek submission to the genocidal powers. Anwar Al-Ghazi became a symbol of conscientious resistance, inspiring other players to speak up, while Muslim players like Germany’s Mesut Ozil have become an important voice in speaking up against racism, Islamophobia, and atrocities around the world.

With the Olympics around the corner, Palestinian model Bella Hadid’s deposition by sportswear giant Adidas, and the vote on Israeli exclusion from FIFA coming up, sports are at the center of the global conversation on genocide. We must accept its new role and use it as such.