PPP to celebrate President Zardari's birthday as President's Day

Pakistan People's Party sought permission to celebrate President Asif Ali Zardari's 69th birthday.

President's Day will be celebrated at Minar-e-Pakistan.

An application has been submitted for permission for fireworks and cake-cutting ceremony on July 25.

The request was submitted by party leader Faisal Mir to Deputy Commissioner Lahore. PPP has sought permission to arrange chairs and canopies for 1000 people.

According to the sources, permission has also been sought regarding the musical night at the event.