Monday, July 22, 2024
PTI media coordinator remanded for seven days in CTD custody

Web Desk
5:32 PM | July 22, 2024
National

PTI media coordinator Ahmed Waqas Janjua has been handed over to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on seven-day physical remand. 

The accused was produced in court of ATC judge Tahir Abbas Sipra in a case registered in a CTD police station. 

The investigating officer informed the court that explosive materials were recovered from Janjua at the time of his arrest and therefore, the accused be given on a physical remand for further investigation and recovery. 

The officer sought 15-day physical remand but the court allowed seven-day remand and ordered to produce the accused before the court on July 29. 

A case of disappearance of the PTI media coordinator is being heard in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

Tags:

Web Desk

National

