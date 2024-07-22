Monday, July 22, 2024
PU holds entry 2nd test for undergraduate programs

Staff Reporter
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   The Punjab University (PU) Sunday organised its 2nd entry test for admissions to undergraduate programs.  Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood and Chairman Test Committee Dr Mumtaz Anwar visited the examination centers. Talking to the media, Dr Mahmood said more than 32,000 students registered themselves for the entrance test. He said that examination centers were established for the entrance test in 18 important cities of the country including Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Gilgit, Skardu and Dera Ismail Khan. He said that 113 examination centers were established across Pakistan while entrance tests were being conducted in 69 examination centers in Lahore. He said that seven types of entry tests were being conducted for admissions to various graduate programs.  He said that 25 per cent marks for undergraduate admissions were reserved for the entry test. He said that guidance camps were set up for students in New Campus and Old Campus and shuttle bus service was provided.

He said that arrangements were also made for the parents of the students. He said that the result of the entry test will be announced on July 31, 2024.

Staff Reporter

