Punjab CM vows to provide relief to underprivileged

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed government's desire to provide relief to underprivileged.

During a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan in Lahore today, she vowed to tackle inflation and alleviating economic burdens on the poor.

They discussed current political landscape, ongoing development projects and provincial assembly affairs.

On the occasion, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan lauded government's initiatives including first government cancer hospital, Nawaz Sharif IT City, e-bikes, solar panels and introduction of air ambulances.