Qamber police arrest 3 suspects

LARKANA - On the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Qamber Shahdadkot Muhammad Kaleem Malik, the Qamber police on Sunday arrested 3 accused and seized weapons and registered a case against them. In this regard, Qamber city police conducted an investigation at Qamber Larkana road here at the corner of Qamber city police station and arrested Shahzeb Jagirani, wanted in the case of Qamber city police station, along with a gun and cartridges. The second accused Azizullah Chandio gave the information about the third accused to Bahram police so, Bahram police arrested Nazeer Ali Chandio, who is in hiding in the case of Dirgh police station.