Reconciliation Required

Will our political parties ever realize what the greater good is? Will they be able to set aside grievances and work towards a common goal? Can self-proclaimed mortal enemies reconcile? Who will take responsibility to keep the olive branch extended, despite being rebuffed time and again?

These questions are not idle musings at this moment in Pakistani history but existential questions that must be answered if we are to continue along the thin and difficult road to stability. Despite deeply held desires, neither the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) can wish away Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and its voters, nor can Imran Khan work for a future where only he is the center of political power. The reality is this: both parties enjoy genuine support from the electorate, and both represent important provinces that make up Pakistan. Both have critical mass, and no amount of political maneuvering can eradicate that anymore. PTI learned this during its tenure, where its relentless persecution of PML-N leaders and their family members did nothing to eradicate their support; rather, it hardened their resolve and created enmity towards itself. PML-N is realizing this now; despite restrictions and incarcerations, PTI remains an important stakeholder that cannot be ignored. This lesson is repeated in history: the Pakistan People’s Party is still here, and the Jamaat-e-Islami is still here. Parties with critical mass cannot be eliminated; they must be acknowledged and worked with.

Both PTI and PML-N need to realize they are locked in a vicious cycle that cannot be concluded if they continue on the path of total war. Only reconciliation can bring some semblance of progress. And Pakistan needs progress badly. IMF loans, increasing terrorism, and a fumbling economy must not be exacerbated by a political crisis – and if things stay this way, we are headed toward a crisis.

PTI and PML-N must return to the table, recognize the greater good, and end this cycle of retaliation. Pakistan must always come first over party politics.