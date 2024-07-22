Robber killed during robbery attempt

RAWALPINDI - A robber was killed while another was injured in gunfire with police party during robbery attempt here on Sunday.

According to police spokesman, the police received information of a robbery in Naseerabad area, the police immediately responded and chased the robbers, then the robbers riding on motorcycle opened fire at the police party, during the firing, one robber identified as Dawood was killed while his accomplice namely Ajmal was injured.

DSP Cantt and SHO Naseerabad, along with their team, rushed to the scene. Police also recovered mobile phones, wallets, a motorcycle, and weapons from the scene. City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani praised the Dolphin team’s bravery. He stated that those who attack police officers and endanger citizens’ lives will be brought to justice and cannot escape the law.