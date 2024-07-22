Monday, July 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Salman Akram Raja moves SC for restoration of election tribunals

Salman Akram Raja moves SC for restoration of election tribunals
Web Desk
2:06 PM | July 22, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legal czar Salman Akram Raja on Monday moved the apex court for the restoration of the election tribunals.

Raja has filed an application to review the SC's July 4 judgment.

According to the petition, the applicant said that the Supreme Court had the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consult with the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice for the appointment of judges to look into the applications of rigging, pointing that the SC had not issued any guidelines in its July 4 verdict.

Raja further said in the application that the LHC judges were right in the appointment of judges which must have been accepted by the ECP instead of raising objections over it.

Evaluating the SC’s decision of overruling the LHC judgment, Raja said that the apex court had not suspended the judges appointed to weigh-in on electoral rigging, adding that the ECP didn’t have the right to oppose the LHC judgment.

“Only LHC can decide the jurisdiction of the judges of election tribunals of Punjab,” he added.

Punjab CM vows to provide relief to underprivileged

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1721638130.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024