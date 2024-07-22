SCO Astana Summit 2024

The Astana Summit 2024 of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Council of Heads of State, the highest body of the SCO, hosted by the Republic of Kazakhstan on July 2-3, is expected to yield encouraging results in shared development and prosperity. This aligns with the fundamental aim of the SCO, the second-largest organization in the world after the United Nations. The SCO is governed by the Heads of State Council (HSC), its supreme decision-making body, which meets annually. The organization also includes the Regional Antiterrorist Structure (RATS).

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented proposals intended to accelerate multilateral engagement among SCO members. He highlighted the necessity of focusing on regional trade and economic integration. The proposal to create efficient corridors and reliable supply chains, in synergy with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), and the North-South Trans-Eurasian Corridors, is an important move towards enhancing regional connectivity and economic integration.

At the current stage, the economies of the SCO countries are showing high growth rates, ranging from 4% to 9%. The share of SCO states in global GDP is already 30%. Today, the foreign trade of member countries exceeds $8 trillion, equivalent to a quarter of all world trade. Given its authority and significant economic and human resources, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is capable of developing effective solutions to achieve the goals of sustainable development and overcome modern challenges.

President Tokayev proposed building a more flexible strategy of trade and economic interaction aimed at maintaining positive dynamics and building capacity. In the present world of conflicts and disputes, it is imperative to strengthen trade and economic ties. Kazakhstan’s proposal to revive the Special Working Group on the promotion of investment, trade, and economic cooperation has been hailed by the members, as it will help accelerate the pace of activities and growth.

Astana Summit 2024 has further strengthened the partnership at both international and bilateral levels between the member countries. Kazakhstan has proven herself equal to high-level international tasks by hosting the Summit in a highly befitting manner, for which the leader of the New Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and his team deserve appreciation. All the leaders have recognized Kazakhstan’s proactive stance and role during her chairmanship. China is now the incumbent Chair for 2024-25.

The Summit is expected to ensure regional security by strengthening and deepening bilateral and multilateral ties. The Astana Summit is an important milestone in the development of cooperation, creating new opportunities for joint initiatives. The agenda of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship in the SCO was highly assessed and fully addressed current pressing issues, challenges, and problems in the organization’s domain. The role of Kazakhstan as a link between regional and global players was especially emphasized.

President Xi Jinping shared his vision for transforming the organization into a beautiful home for its members. He proposed five steps to move toward that destination. First, build a common home of solidarity and mutual trust. Recently, China held the Conference Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence. The Shanghai Spirit is consistent with the essence of these principles and should be cherished and faithfully observed at all times. Second, the SCO should strengthen intelligence sharing and conduct joint operations to safeguard security in our part of the world. Third, China is ready to work with all parties to fully implement the eight major steps under high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and welcomes all parties to use the Beidou Satellite Navigation System. Fourth, for good neighborliness and friendship, China is ready to provide quality platforms for countries in the SCO to engage in dialogues. Fifth, for fairness and justice, we should jointly advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, practice true multilateralism, and make global governance more just and equitable.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif participated in the Summit, shared his vision, and had bilateral meetings with leaders including President Tokayev, Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Emomali Rahmon, and others. Pakistan advocates creating a safe environment for the development and diversification of multifaceted cooperation between nations. Pakistan considers the SCO an integral part of the process of maintaining international peace and security, a role it has upheld for two decades since the establishment of the organization. Kazakhstan and Pakistan are developing interactions within the organization, as well as bilateral trade, economic, transport, logistics, and humanitarian cooperation. The IT industry and the financial sector are also promising areas.

The SCO Summit issued the Astana Declaration, the SCO initiative on world unity for justice, harmony, and development, and the statement on the principles of good neighborliness, trust, and partnership. While all technical matters have their importance, trust, and partnership among nations should be prioritized by all members. It is also worth learning a lesson for other states, especially those involved in invasions and genocide in some parts of the world. The world desperately needs a break from conflicts, wars, killings, and aggressions.

Tazeen Akhtar

The writer has an MSc in Mass Communica-tions with media courses in Germany and Denmark. He is a Central Asia expert and can be reached at tazeen303@gmail.com