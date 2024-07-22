Secretary Health inspects healthcare facilities, orders completion of projects

MULTAN - Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Punjab, Ali Jan Khan made a surprise visit to Children Hospital Multan along with his team here on Sunday to check health facilities there. The Secretary was accompanied by Professor Dr. Muhammad Kashif Chishti, Dean of Children Complex, and MS Dr. Kamran Asif.

They inspected the Children’s Emergency, Medical Ward, OPD department, and Old Block of the Hospital, reviewing ongoing construction work in detail.

The Secretary issued directions to senior officials of the Building department to expedite all pending tasks promptly. He also visited various wards in the Hospital, checked the admitted patients and inquired about the availability of medical facilities and medicines provided to the patients.

Later, the Secretary conducted a surprise visit to Rajanpur district where he inspected various healthcare facilities including Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Rojhan and Rural Health Centre Fazilpur. He inspected the OPD Block, Cardiac Center, Labour Ward, X-Ray room and laboratory at the Hospital. He reviewed the medicines stock in the OPD medicine room and emphasized on maintaining proper medical protocols.

The Secretary Health also inquired about medical facilities provided to admitted patients in Male/Female and Labour Ward. Expressing satisfaction with the facilities, he directed the Medical Superintendent to ensure delivery of accessible medical assistance to patients. CEO Health Dr. Abrar Cheema briefed the Secretary about the issues at THQ Hospital Rojhan, highlighting the need for appointments of cardiologists, anesthetists and specialist doctors.