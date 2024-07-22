Shafqat Mehmood quits politics

LAHORE - Former federal minister and senior politician of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shafqat Mehmood on Sunday bade farewell to politics.

Shafqat Mehmood announced his retirement from politics on the social networking site X (formally Twitter) recalling that about 34 years ago he resigned from the government job and entered in politics.

He added that after thorough consideration, he decided to quit politics. Mehmood said he wanted to devote his rest of the life to writing and teaching, adding his decision to quit politics was neither due to any pressure nor he was considering to join any other political party. He said the decision to distance himself from politics was due to age and time factors. The former federal minister said he completely agreed with those who said the youth should come forward in politics.