Shoaib’s stunning five-for seals series

NOTTINGHAM - Shoaib Bashir helped himself to a flurry of West Indian wickets after hundreds from Joe Root and Harry Brook set up England’s series-clinching 241-run win at Trent Bridge. Root and Brook, the long-reigning king of England’s batting unit and his heir apparent, reeled off classy centuries to pave the way for a sprint to victory on the fourth evening of this second Test. Chasing an unlikely target of 385, the tourists were demolished for 143 in just 36.1 overs as rookie spinner Bashir claimed five for 41.

The 20-year-old, who did not get a single over in the first Test at Lord’s, justified the selection gamble that saw him fast-tracked ahead of the established Jack Leach this summer as he took the role of fourth-innings finisher.He bowled with subtlety and skill, teasing his opponents with dip and drift to register his third five-for in five appearances for his country.

It was a perfect finale for England’s first home Test without Stuart Broad or James Anderson since 2012. England’s attack was in clinical mood as they forced a dramatic Caribbean collapse from 61 without loss.Chris Woakes got things moving by dismissing both openers, Mark Wood added a dash of raw pace and Gus Atkinson picked up two.But it was fitting for Bashir, the youngest member of a revamped XI, to applying the killer blow as he clean bowled Shamar Joseph to the delight of the Nottingham crowd.

Earlier in the day, England resumed their innings on the overnight score of 248/3 with Joe Root (37*) and Harry Brook (71*) at the crease. The duo continued from where they left off and extended their partnership to 189 runs for the fourth wicket off 248 balls.

Scores in Brief

ENGLAND 416 (Pope 121, Duckett 71, Stokes 69) and 425 (Root 122, Brook 109, Duckett 76, Pope 51, Seales 4-97) beat WEST INDIES 457 (Hodge 120, Da Silva 82*, Athanaze 82, Woakes 4-84) and 143 (Brathwaite 47, Bashir 5-41) by 241 runs.

Brook brought his fifth Test ton scoring 109 (132) while Root brought up his 32nd Test ton playing a magnificent innings of 122 (178). During his innings, he also levelled with Steve Waugh, Steve Smith and Kan Williamson in terms of Test hundreds. He also left behind Shivnarine Chanderpaul in the list of most runs in Test history.

England were bundled out for 425 leading by 384 runs in the second innings as Jayden Seales registered figures of 4/97 in 22.2 overs for the West Indies. Meanwhile, West Indies will be desperate for a comeback in the third and final Test of the series set to begin from Friday, July 26 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.