Shusha Global Media Forum moves to control spread of disinformation

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev says media should not be used as a weapon for manipulation. It is important that the narrative is truthful. Lauds Pakistani govt and media’s brotherly support to Azerbaijan especially on the issue of ethnic cleansing and Khojaly genocide by Armenia while international community and media remained silent.

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan - The second Shusha Global Media Forum, under the theme “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation,” is currently underway in the picturesque, mountainous locale of Shusha in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region. The choice of Shusha as the venue is steeped in symbolism and reflects Azerbaijan’s ambition to assert itself as a leading player in global discourse and international diplomacy.

Azerbaijan will be in the global spotlight in November as it hosts the 29th session of the Conference of Parties (COP29).

“We treat our chairmanship in COP29 not only as an opportunity to showcase ourselves and present our country,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a speech in Baku, the country’s capital, earlier this year.

“COP29 is a sign of great respect and support to Azerbaijan from the international community. We want COP29 to be successful in tackling the issues of climate change. At the same time, it’s an opportunity to tell our story.”

Azerbaijan is keen to present its side of the story. When the participants of the forum travelled from Fuzuli airport to Shusha on Saturday, the hosts pointed to new construction, housing complexes, and schools as the Azeri population returns to the Karabakh region, once the scene of intense military conflict and hostilities with Armenia.

The media forum’s venue, the Shusha Hotel, also once lay in ruins — a casualty of years of neglect during Russian and Armenian control. Today, it stands transformed into a symbol of resilience and luxury, boasting artfully decorated interiors, plush guest rooms, and state-of-the-art meeting facilities. The restoration and reconstruction work of other monuments in Shusha is emblematic of Azerbaijan’s larger efforts to reclaim and rejuvenate its historical and cultural sites.

Attended by over 150 international delegates from approximately 50 countries, including representatives from 30 news agencies, three international organizations, and 82 media outlets, the forum aims to foster collaborative discussions and unified actions among global media outlets, according to the organizers. This gathering not only focuses on the critical issues of disinformation but also positions Shusha, and Azerbaijan at large, on the world stage, ready to engage in and facilitate important global conversations.

The highlight of Saturday’s opening ceremony was a Q&A session with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, who provided detailed responses to questions from journalists and other attendees. President Aliyev covered a broad array of topics, including global and regional geopolitics, energy, climate change, the role of media, the spread of disinformation, and the dangers posed by artificial intelligence.

“Media should not be used as a weapon. There must be a variety of opinions. What we see now in many countries is that the media reflects only one opinion on various subjects,” President Aliyev said as he criticized the attitude of several big news media outlets, stressing that their coverage had been consistently biased towards his country.

“It is important that the narrative is truthful. That it reflects reality. And it must not be biased. Because if it’s biased, it is pre-organized, especially when it is part of a coordinated campaign. We call it a media attack,” he stressed.

President Aliyev, however, spoke warmly of his country’s relationship with Pakistan.

“I can tell you that from Pakistani media, we always feel brotherly support,” President Aliyev said in response to a question. “When it comes to Pakistan, we always feel this brotherly support, with very friendly publications and statements. We are very grateful for that.”

The Azerbaijan president suggested that a joint media working group can be established between both countries to support each other.

On Sunday, the second day of the forum commenced with a panel discussion themed “Unmasking False Narratives: Confronting Disinformation.”

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department, opened the session by addressing the historical and pervasive nature of disinformation. He said, “Disinformation is not a new phenomenon. Information is a powerful tool. However, how it is used is a major question. The most dangerous aspect is that disinformation has turned into manipulation and psychological warfare.”

Later, in a briefing with a group of journalists, Hikmet Hajiyev lauded Pakistan for its steadfast support to Azerbaijan in 1991, noting that it established the groundwork for a durable relationship between the two nations.

“In 1991, Azerbaijan was a vastly different place — under occupation, essentially a failed state with warring political factions and a million refugees. The international community was largely uninformed about Azerbaijan’s plight. In 1992, Armenia launched a military offensive, occupying Shusha, the cultural heart of Azerbaijan, and committing ethnic cleansing and war crimes only 20 kilometers away in what is known as the Khojaly genocide. The international community and media remained silent. Yet, Pakistan recognized Armenia as the aggressor without seeking any economic benefits or interests, advocating for UN Security Council resolutions purely out of a commitment to fairness and justice. Truly, a friend in need is a friend indeed,” Mr. Hajiyev explained.

Highlighting the evolving ties between the two countries, Mr. Hajiyev noted discussions at the leadership level about a broad partnership agenda. “Politically, our relations are excellent. Economically, Azerbaijan will grant preferential treatment to Pakistani rice, imposing no duties,” he stated.

Mr. Hajiyev also mentioned plans for Azerbaijani investments in transport and logistics. Noting the strategic location of Pakistani ports, he said that Azerbaijan sees Pakistani ports as part of Azerbaijan’s ambition for the North-South Corridor.

“Another area is the defense industry,” he said. “We have fruitful cooperation.”

“Moreover, we are looking to transform Azerbaijan-Pakistan cooperation into a trilateral framework that could include Türkiye.”