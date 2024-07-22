Suaad Bakery fined for unhygienic conditions, smell, expired food

KARACHI - Sindh Food Authority (SFA) vigilance team conducted an inspection of a large manufacturing unit of Suaad Bakery located at Memon Goth, Malir area of the metropolis. The inspection revealed several critical violations including totally unhygienic conditions, high cross-contamination in the freezer, use of expired food colors and flavors, personal hygiene issues, missing MRD on food products, uncovered food products, dirty floors and utensils, extremely poor sanitary conditions, substandard products, unpleasant smells in cakes, uncovered dustbins and lack of pest management, according to a communique here on Sunday. As a result, counseling was conducted by the SFA team and a fine of 6 lacs was imposed. A7-day period was given for improvements.

SFA Director General (DG) Muzamil Hussain Halepoto said that failure to comply with SFA SOPs would result in strict action.He said that food safety was top priority of SFA.