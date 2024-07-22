Sukkur Mayor inaugurates water filtration plant

SUKKUR - The spokesman Sindh Government and Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Islam Sheikh here on Saturday inaugurated a water filtration plant outside the Town Municipal Corporation Jeay Shah, installed in collaboration with Rotary Club Sukkur. President, Rotary Club Sukkur Shahid Hameed, former President Khawaja Kashif, Club member Raja Saeed, Vice Chairman Town Municipal Corporation Jeeay Shah Farhan Shah and others were present at the inauguration.

After the ceremony, Barrister Arslan Islam Shaikh visited various parts of the filtration plant. Rotary Club’s President Shahid Hameed briefed him that the plant has a daily capacity of 3000 liters and will operate from 9 am to 9 pm. An application has been submitted for a new water connection with the Sukkur Municipal Corporation, which will increase the plant’s capacity to 7000 liters per day upon approval. On the occasion, Arslan announced that the new water connection will be approved on a priority basis, and free of charge water connection would be granted for the filter plant. He praised Rotary Club’s humanitarian work, noting their consistent support in health, education, and natural disasters. The Mayor Sukkur assured the Rotary Club of his full cooperation and support in all possible ways. Later, he visited the Town Municipal Corporation Jeeay Shah office, where Vice Chairman Farhan Shah briefed him on the corporation’s various departments.