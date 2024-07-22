Monday, July 22, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Türkiye ready to build Cyprus naval base ‘if necessary’: Erdogan

Türkiye ready to build Cyprus naval base ‘if necessary’: Erdogan
Agencies
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, International

ISTANBUL  -  Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Sunday that his country was ready to build a Cyprus naval base “if necessary”, 50 years after Turkish forces invaded the now-divided island.

“If necessary, we can construct a base and naval structures in the north” of the divided island, the official Anadolu news agency reported him as saying. “We also have the sea,” Erdogan said he flew back to Türkiye after visiting northern Cyprus on Saturday to mark 50 years since Turkey’s invasion.

He also accused  Greece of wanting to establish a naval base of its own on Cyprus, on whose future both sides remain as divided as ever.

“We are constructing on the island the building of the presidency of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and the parliament building. They are constructing a military base, we are building a political base,” Erdogan added.

PML-N leaders question US Congress’s resolution for Imran Khan

He also hailed the “precious” presence during Saturday’s visit of the leader of Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Ozgur Ozel.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-07-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1721536233.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024