Terrorism Resurgence

It must be the worst of times that the country is confronting a devastating surge in cross-border terrorism. The following menace seems to spread its tentacles across the region without exception. The TTP, once crushed through robust military operations, is again reshaping its tactics.

This aforementioned evil can be held responsible for engulfing thousands of lives. The issue has become a headache for the authorities. Considering the grave extent of the issue, the government has geared up to decimate non-state actors from the country, specifically TTP warriors. Following a series of events, the defense minister issued an alarming statement that Pakistan could enhance its operational activities across the Afghanistan border in hot pursuit of the TTP. Analyzing the choice of words, this statement is compromising in two approaches. Firstly, it could further put Pak-Afghan relations at stake, which are already hardly cordial.

This approach, by all means, is not a meticulous one in favor of both regions. Secondly, this step would justify India’s stance of targeting across the Pakistan border, undermining sovereignty and security domains. In the best-case scenario, Pakistan should keep mounting pressure on the Afghan regime to refrain TTP from mapping attacks on Pakistan.

SAIF UR REHMAN,

Lahore.