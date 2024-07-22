Three-day IT test phase concludes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - Under the Governor’s Initiative, the three-day IT test phase was concluded here Sunday.

On July 19, over 25,000 young people’ appeared in the test, followed by more than 15,000 on July 20. On the third and final day, a significant number of youth from Hyderabad participated in the tests. After the three-day testing process results will be announced on the Governor House website and Governor Sindh’s social media accounts. Only successful candidates will be eligible for free IT training courses. Following Karachi, Hyderabad will also witness 50,000 young people receiving free IT education.

It was pertinent to mention that on the first day of the tests, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori himself participated and remained present for over six hours. Various Consul Generals have offered Governor Sindh the opportunity to provide jobs in their countries for trained IT professionals. During the training, the participants are earning between $300 to $400 per month, with potential earnings of up to 1.5 to 2 million PKR per month upon course completion.

The significance and effectiveness of the IT courses under the Governor Initiative have led to widespread demand for these programs in other regions and constituencies. Members of the National and Provincial Assembly from Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQP-P) have expressed their desire for these initiatives, especially IT courses, to be launched in their areas as well.