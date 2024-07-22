Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Three matches decided in National Women's Football Club Championship 2024

Three matches decided in National Women's Football Club Championship 2024
Web Desk
5:41 PM | July 22, 2024
Sports

The National Women's Football Club Championship 2024 continued with an enthralling second day with three matches taking place in three different cities.

The day's first match was held in Islamabad, where the Highlanders Women's Football Club delivered a stunning performance against Nawansher United Football Club, securing a resounding 16-0 victory.

In Quetta, Hazara United Football Club faced off against Quetta Women Football Club in a closely contested match. Both teams displayed exceptional but Hazara United managed to clinch the victory with a narrow 1-0 margin.

The final match of the day took place in Karachi, where Diya Football Club went head-to-head with Baloch Muhammadan Women Football Club. Diya Football Club showcased brilliance and emerged victorious with a 4-2 win.

