Monday, July 22, 2024
Three terrorists trying to infiltrate border from Afghanistan killed: ISPR

Three terrorists trying to infiltrate border from Afghanistan killed: ISPR
Web Desk
10:09 PM | July 22, 2024
National

Security forces killed three terrorists who were trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in Dir district, said military’s media wing in a statement on Monday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the incident took place on night between July 21 and 22. The infiltrators were surrounded, and effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all three terrorists were killed.

Pakistan has consistently been asking the interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border, it said.

The interim Afghan government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

The security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country.

