Tree plantation drive in full swing

SUKKUR - Tree plantation drive was in full swing across the district where around 4,000 readytrees were planted across the city, 6000 on Riversides and 100 in different parks, said Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo while planting a tree at Sukur bypass here on Saturday. He prayed for the progress and prosperity of motherland on the occasion. He said trees should be protected to provide a clean and hygienic environment to our next generations. Every citizen should participate in the campaign along with the government to make it successful, he added.