Monday, July 22, 2024
UNICEF Pakistan launches social behaviour change toolkit on MHH

Agencies
July 22, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  UNICEF Pakistan has announced the launch of Social Behavior Change (SBC) toolkit focused on menstrual health and hygiene (MHH). This groundbreaking initiative aims to transform societal attitudes and behaviors towards menstrual health, promoting a more supportive and informed environment for women and girls across the country. The launch event, held in  Islamabad, brought together a diverse group of experts and representatives from various implementing partners spanning all provinces. These stakeholders shared their insights and experiences, highlighting the toolkit’s potential to drive impactful change in communities. The SBC toolkit offers comprehensive resources and strategies designed to educate and empower individuals, families, and communities. It addresses common myths and misconceptions about menstruation, providing practical guidance for promoting healthy practices and supportive environments.

Agencies

