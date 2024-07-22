WASA MD orders clearing rainwater at earliest

LAHORE - Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director (MD) Ghufran Ahmad Sunday visited various areas of the provincial capital and directed the field staff to clear rainwater from all main, secondary and tertiary roads at the earliest. According to WASA sources here, the MD visited Main Boulevard Gulberg, The Mall road, Jail Road and others. He said that generators at disposal stations should be on standby besides ensuring provision of fuel to timely operate them. As per rainfall record reported at 3:42pm in different parts of the city, 9 millimeters was recorded at Jail Road, Wasa Gulberg Head Office 8mm, Lakshami Chowk 10mm, Upper Mall 4mm, Mughalpura 3mm, Gulshan-e-Ravi 6mm, Iqbal Town 9mm, Samanabad 4mm and Qurtaba Chowk 11mm.