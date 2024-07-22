‘Youth needs provision of proper guidance’

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi on Sunday said that youths were the precious assets of Pakistan that needed provision of proper guidance while their right utilization can put the country on track of development.

He said that the primary purpose of entering into politics was to bring about reforms in the society.

The minister said that to pull Pakistan out of its current crises, everyone must play a positive role. We have to play a key role for the solution of issues being faced by Pakistan. He expressed these views as a chief guest at a degree-awarding ceremony held at Frontier Law College Peshawar.

The event was attended by the Controller of Examinations of University of Peshawar, Dr Hizbullah Khan, College Principal Justice (Retd) Yahya Zahid Gillani, College founder Akhtar Ali Khan Nahqi, Coordinator Lubna Shamshad Khan, former Peshawar Mayor candidate Rizwan Bangash and a large number of students.

Addressing the ceremony, the provincial minister said we have to think and fulfill our duties and responsibilities with enthusiasm adding that no one would come from abroad to solve our issues. “Pakistan’s biggest asset is its youth. If we make sure the use of young people properly and provide them with better platforms, Pakistan can progress significantly”, he said.

Youth can play an important role in the development of a country, the minister said.

He added that Pakistan cannot progress until the supremacy of law and constitution was established in the country. “You are entering into your practical life with many responsibilities. Your education should not be limited to obtaining a degree but extend to establish the supremacy of law and play a role in bridging the gap between the rich and the poor. Step into practical life with the mindset that we will serve the country by ensuring the supremacy of law in society and providing speedy justice to people,” Meena Khan urged the law graduated students of the college.

He further said every human being has the potential, and you also have talent, bring out your talent and use it for the development of the country.

At the end of the ceremony, the minister distributed law degrees among the graduates of the College, awarded trophies to the position holders and congratulated them.