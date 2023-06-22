10 including illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

KARACHI-The City district police on Wednesday arrested 10 alleged accused including five illegal Afghan immigrants and five gutka sellers. According to a spokesman for City district police the accused were arrested from the limits of police stations Eidgah, Garden and Napier and were identified as Shehroz, Naveed, Naeem, Muhammad Ramzan, Muzammil, Wasey, Mir Agha, Ali Jan, Bashir Ahmed and Baaz Muhammad. Cases had been registered against all the accused at the police stations concerned and further investigations were underway.