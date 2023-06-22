Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

10 including illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 22, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The City district police on Wednesday arrested 10 alleged accused including five illegal Afghan immigrants and five gutka sellers. According to a spokesman for City district police the accused were arrested from the limits of police stations Eidgah, Garden and Napier and were identified as Shehroz, Naveed, Naeem, Muhammad Ramzan, Muzammil, Wasey, Mir Agha, Ali Jan, Bashir Ahmed and Baaz Muhammad. Cases had been registered against all the accused at the police stations concerned and further investigations were underway.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023