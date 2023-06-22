300 sacrificial animals sale points set up in Punjab

Lahore - The local government department set up 118 cattle markets and 182 cattle sale

points across the province for the convenience of people to purchase sacrificial animals for Eidul Azha.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Local Government Secretary Pervez Iqbal said that 34 cattle markets and sale points have been set up in Bahawalpur Division, 42 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 34 in Faisalabad, 23 in Gujranwala, 22 in Gujarat 31 in Multan, 32 in Lahore Division, 26 in Rawalpindi Division, 21 in Sahiwal and 35 in Sargodha Division which were functional.