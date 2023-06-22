5 retailers involved in Illegal deduction from BISP fund held

MUZAFFARGARH - At least five retailers involved in deducting money illegally at Benazir Kafalat Centre were booked with Alipur police station.
“Their devices were blocked until further order,” Assistant Director (AD) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Fiaz Aziz informed the journalists.
The AD held a surprise visit on a tip-off at Government Boys High School, Alipur, and Boys High School, Ghalwan.
He discovered the amount worth between Rs500-1,000 was being deducted from the accounts of deserving women including Bashiran Bibi, Parveen, Kalsoom, Ruqaya, Maqsood Mai, and others in the name of service charges.
AD BISP said that the fraudulent including Muhammad Wasim, Sajjad Hussain, Shakir Hussain, Muhammad Yunis, and Mujahid Hussain were registered in separate FIRs.
The retailers’ mobile devices were also seized on the spot, he said.
YOUTH KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP
A Youth was killed when a speeding Hi-Ace hit him near the suburban area of the city, police said.
The passenger van struck the victim riding on motorbike head-on at Adda Ghulam Ali intersection. As a result, the youth named Mehsood Ahmad belonging to Mohana clan, was died on the spot.
The driver, however, managed to flee away from the scene.
The Hi-Ace was moving from Muzaffargarh to Kot Addu and the accident was caused due to overspeeding, the police added.