Thursday, June 22, 2023
5 retailers involved in Illegal deduction from BISP fund held

Rs500 to 1,000 being deducted from accounts of deserving women

Our Staff Reporter
June 22, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  At least five retailers involved in deducting money illegally at Benazir Kafalat Centre were booked with Alipur po­lice station.

“Their devices were blocked until further order,” Assistant Director (AD) Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Fiaz Aziz informed the journalists.

The AD held a surprise visit on a tip-off at Government Boys High School, Alipur, and Boys High School, Ghalwan. 

He discovered the amount worth between Rs500-1,000 was being deducted from the ac­counts of deserving women in­cluding Bashiran Bibi, Parveen, Kalsoom, Ruqaya, Maqsood Mai, and others in the name of ser­vice charges.

AD BISP said that the fraud­ulent including Muhammad Wasim, Sajjad Hussain, Shakir Hussain, Muhammad Yunis, and Mujahid Hussain were regis­tered in separate FIRs. 

300 sacrificial animals sale points set up in Punjab

The retailers’ mobile de­vices were also seized on the spot, he said.

YOUTH KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP

A Youth was killed when a speeding Hi-Ace hit him near the suburban area of the city, police said.

The passenger van struck the victim riding on motorbike head-on at Adda Ghulam Ali intersection. As a result, the youth named Mehsood Ahmad belonging to Mohana clan, was died on the spot.

The driver, however, managed to flee away from the scene.

The Hi-Ace was moving from Muzaffargarh to Kot Addu and the accident was caused due to overspeeding, the police added.

