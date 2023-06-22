Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

83 drug dealers arrested with 195kg narcotics in Vehari: DPO

Staff Reporter
June 22, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

BUREWALA   -  District Police Officer (DPO) Muham­mad Esa Khan Sukhera said on Wednesday that the police have traced out a big narcotics net­work in district Ve­hari during anti-crime operations. In just six days, 83 drug dealers arrested with 195 kilo­grammes of narcotics. Addressing a hurriedly called press conference in Vehari, DPO Sukhera said that 130-kg of hashish, 31-kg of haro­in, 22-kg hemp leaf and 12-kg opium were re­covered from the drugs dealers besides 1,137 litres of alcohol from 22 bootleggers during op­erations carried out by the police.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023