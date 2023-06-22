83 drug dealers arrested with 195kg narcotics in Vehari: DPO

BUREWALA - District Police Officer (DPO) Muham­mad Esa Khan Sukhera said on Wednesday that the police have traced out a big narcotics net­work in district Ve­hari during anti-crime operations. In just six days, 83 drug dealers arrested with 195 kilo­grammes of narcotics. Addressing a hurriedly called press conference in Vehari, DPO Sukhera said that 130-kg of hashish, 31-kg of haro­in, 22-kg hemp leaf and 12-kg opium were re­covered from the drugs dealers besides 1,137 litres of alcohol from 22 bootleggers during op­erations carried out by the police.