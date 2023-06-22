Abhi awarded Technology Pioneer 2023 by World Economic Forum 

LAHORE - ABHI, a growing embedded finance platform, was selected among hundreds of companies as one of the World Economic Forum’s “Technology Pioneers”. Providing innovative finance solutions to over 450 businesses and their employees, ABHI is the first in the business from the MENAP region to receive the recognition. The World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers program recognizes early-stage companies from around the world that are driving innovation and shaping the future of their respective industries. ABHI has been acknowledged for its exceptional contributions in the realm of embedded finance, empowering businesses and their employees with groundbreaking financial solutions. Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum, said: “We’re excited to welcome ABHI to our 2023 cohort of Technology Pioneers.” She added: “ABHI and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of innovation and disruption needed to help us solve the world’s most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the Forum’s content work that brings together the public and private sectors to tackle these global issues.” As a Technology Pioneer, ABHI’s Group CEO and Co-Founder Omair Ansari will be invited to engage with the World Economic Forum, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues. Technology Pioneers will also be invited to join Forum events and discussions throughout the year, bringing together leading stakeholders from the public and private sectors. Ansari stated: “We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum. This acknowledgment validates our mission to transform the financial landscape by leveraging technology to create meaningful change. We remain dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals with seamless, accessible, and ethical financial solutions that drive economic growth and inclusivity.”