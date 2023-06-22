Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Aslam Iqbal, Musarrat Cheema, others

ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Aslam Iqbal, Musarrat Cheema, others
Web Desk
7:34 PM | June 22, 2023
National

The anti-terrorism (ATC) court in Lahore on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for five accused, including Mian Aslam Iqbal and Musarrat Cheema, in the Askari Tower attack case.

During the hearing, the investigating officer told the court, "Every effort be made to apprehend the accused despite their attempts to avoid arrest". He said that the court should issue non-bailable arrest orders for each of the five accused.

In response to the investigating officer's request, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ghulam Abbas, Hassan Niazi, Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema and Mian Aslam Iqbal.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1687416269.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023