ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Aslam Iqbal, Musarrat Cheema, others

The anti-terrorism (ATC) court in Lahore on Thursday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for five accused, including Mian Aslam Iqbal and Musarrat Cheema, in the Askari Tower attack case.

During the hearing, the investigating officer told the court, "Every effort be made to apprehend the accused despite their attempts to avoid arrest". He said that the court should issue non-bailable arrest orders for each of the five accused.

In response to the investigating officer's request, the court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ghulam Abbas, Hassan Niazi, Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed Cheema and Mian Aslam Iqbal.