Benazir Bhutto led Pakistan through darkness: Aseefa

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto led the country through darkness during her lifetime. Addressing an event organized by Shaheed Bhutto Foundation (SBF), under the banner, “Woh Aaj Bhi Benazir Hy (she is unique even today),” here, she said: “Benazir Bhutto led Pakistan through its darkest hours, and her legacy can guide us out of that darkness today.”

Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari attended the event as a special guest in the seminar organized by in con­nection with the 70th birth anniversary of the first elected Prime Minister of the Islamic world.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said that she is glad to participate in the seminar organized to honour the life and struggle of her mother. Federal Minis­ters Sherry Rehman and Shazia Atta Marri, Nafisa Shah, Farhatullah Babar, Senator Saleem Mand­viwalla, Sehar Kamran, Asif Mehmood Khan and others also addressed the event and shed light on the political struggle, philosophy, vision and sacri­fices of Benazir Bhutto. A stage performance was also made in the seminar to highlight the impor­tance and effectiveness of Benazir Bhutto’s tireless struggle and unparalleled sacrifices.

During the event, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari cut the 70th birthday cake of Benazir Bhutto. The semi­nar was attended by personalities from different walks of life including PPP Senator Anny Marri.