CM Punjab snubs MS BBH for poor performance

Rawalpindi-Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep resentment over poor and pathetic health facilities being provided to patients in Benazir Bhutto Hospital and ordered the medical superintendent and other authorities concerned to improve their services or strict action will be taken against them.

“I see the same bad situation in each and every hospital I visit in the province. It is the basic right of patients to get adequate and quality health facilities in the government run hospitals,” he said.

The caretaker CM expressed these views during a visit to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) on Wednesday. Officers of district health department, the MS BBH Dr Tahir Rizvi and other senior and junior doctors received CM upon his arrival in the hospital.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to different wards and interacted with the patients and their attendants. He also listened to the maladies being faced by the patients in OPD. CM found ACs of many wards switched off while saw paramedical staffers providing medical treatment to patients lying on stretchers in corridors of hospital.

The patients and their attendants lodged series of complaints against the MS, other doctors and paramedical staff. They told CM that they are being provided very poor-quality health services in the BBH while many senior doctors often remain absent from duty. “We have to stand in long queues for hours to get X-rays and ultrasounds in the hospitals,” said the patients and their attendants.

Many other patients told the CM that the staffers of hospitals are involved in taking bribe from them. They added that the hospital is facing a severe shortage of medicines whereas the doctors and paramedical staffers force them to purchase medicines from outside the hospital.

The caretaker CM, on this, snubbed MS and other staffers and ordered them to improve their performance. He also directed the MS and doctors to treat patients with care and provide them adequate health facilities.

Upon the arrival of the CM, the Rawalpindi police made tight security arrangements inside and outside the hospital.