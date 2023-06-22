Colombia stun Germany

BERLIN -Germany suffered a 2-0 home loss to Colombia in a friendly in their latest setback less than a year before they host Euro 2024. Luis Diaz’s 54th-minute header and Juan Cuadrado’s penalty in the 82nd gave the visitors their first victory over the Germans, who were booed at the end. The Germans, who have less than a year to build a battle-hardened team for the continental tournament, had needed two late goals to draw 3-3 with Ukraine last week before Friday’s 1-0 loss to Poland.

The four-time world champions have won just one of their last five matches since their shock World Cup group-stage exit in December last year. They have also won just three of their last 11 matches.