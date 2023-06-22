Commissioner orders to setup heat stroke counters in hospitals

SARGODHA - Sargodha Com­missioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed to set up special counters in all government hos­pitals in wake of heat wave and heat stroke in the light of ongoing advisory of Provincial Disaster Management Authority. He gave these instructions in a meeting with the officers of the health department here on Wednesday. The com­missioner directed the chief executive officers (CEOs) health of all the four districts to ensure all arrangements includ­ing necessary medicines at heat stroke coun­ters while doctors and other paramedical staff should also be available 24 hours in all hospitals. Bhatti said that imple­mentation of the heat wave management plan should be ensured in ev­ery case. He also direct­ed the health officers to implement the Hepatitis Control Act 2018 and take disciplinary action against the violators.