CTD Punjab arrests four alleged terrorists of a banned outfit

LAHORE - Counter Terrorism Depart­ment (CTD) Punjab claimed on Wednesday to have arrested four alleged terrorists of a banned outfit during opera­tions in different areas of the province. According to CTD spokesman, the CTD teams conducted 27 intelligence based operations in different districts of the province and arrested 27 suspects, four of them were alleged terrorists of a banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who were identi­fied as Abdul Ghafoor, Zubair, Zahid Ali and Naimatullah. The teams recovered 1.799 kg explosives, an IED bomb, six detonators, safety fuse wire six feet, four prohibited books of banned organization, four stickers, a mobile phone and Rs 4830 in cash from their possession. The alleged terror­ists had planned to sabotage across the province and want­ed to target important installa­tions and other religious plac­es. Four cases were registered against the alleged terrorists in Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Sa­hiwal and Sheikhupura and they were shifted to an un­known location, he added. The spokesman further said that 166 combing operations were conducted during the current week with the help of local police and security agencies, 8218 people were checked, 22 suspects were arrested, 21 FIRs were registered and 15 recoveries were made.