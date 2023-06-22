On Tuesday, the government unveiled an economic revival plan that focuses on capitalizing on the untapped potential in key sectors and investments from friendly countries. This plan has been put together in the wake of the economic hardships being confronted by the country and apparently has the backing of all key stakeholders, including the military leadership as well. The ideas being floated make sense, especially with regards to attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), but it remains to be seen if these platitudes will be backed by actions.

As per reports, the plan for economic revival is centered around capitalising on the potential of sectors of defence production, agricultural and livestock, minerals and mining, information technology and energy, through indigenous development and investments from friendly countries. There was little information provided on how exactly this would be done, and that will be key as the potential in sectors such as agriculture and IT has been around for a long time, only to be squandered by poor planning and policy formulation.

Another key aspect of this plan is the focus on investment, and for this the government will be setting up a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) which would act as a single window interface for potential investors. The idea here is that such a setup would shorten the cumbersome business processes through creating horizontal-vertical synergy between federation and provinces, facilitating timely decision making, avoiding duplication of effort and ensuring swift project implementation.

During the announcement, PM Shehbaz Sharif also asserted that export-oriented foreign direct investment was the key to the country’s economic revival. This is critical considering how FDI fell by 21 percent in the 11 months through May, after a drop in both remittances and exports. For over a decade, Pakistan’s attractiveness as a destination for investment has been on the decline. The current economic turmoil has further damaged the country’s image in this regard, therefore there is a lot that needs to be done going forward. We need a holistic approach, one that includes an overhaul of the laws, practices, business procedures, and government regulations to facilitate growth and economic development.