Energy efficiency mechanism for electric appliances on the cards

ISLAMABAD: The National Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (NEECA) is planning to bring air conditioners and refrigerators/deep freezers under the umbrella of Energy Efficient Standards and Labelling (EES&L) mechanism.

The EES&L are sets of procedures and regulations to verify that how much an electronic appliance is energy-efficient. They are meant to help the market recognise energy efficiency and act on it.

“At present, only electric fans are covered by the EES&L in Pakistan,” said Sarmad Mehmood, Assistant Manager of Research and Development Department PEL (home appliances manufacturer), while talking to WealthPK.

He said NEECA is playing a pivotal role in gradually phasing out inefficient appliances from the market and consequently rationalising power consumption. He was of the view that the energy efficiency standards and labelling regime is expected to significantly reduce energy consumption in residential and commercial sectors in Pakistan.

As per statistics, lighting and space cooling are two major electrical end using categories amongst household appliances in Pakistan. Bulbs and tube lights are generally used for lighting, whereas fans, air coolers and air conditioners are used for space cooling.

Star rating by NEECA against electronic appliances is a benchmark which defines energy efficiency of appliances.

“Without the information provided by labels, consumers and other end-users are often unable to make an informed decision about the true cost of a product, and manufacturers lack the incentive to improve the energy performance of it as there is no way for the market to recognise and value this aspect,” Sarmad said.

Experts believe that as the demand for energy in Pakistan is increasing, improving energy efficiency can be an efficient way to achieve its sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The household sector in developing countries such as Pakistan nearly accounts for half of the total energy consumption, and is expected to rise further in future.

Government policies and program strategies must be designed to overcome persistent market barriers against energy efficient household appliances. Label and standard programs can be used as a strategy to improve energy efficient products.

Currently, the Power Division and NEECA together are working on Pakistani-made electrical appliance performance criteria.