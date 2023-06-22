FIA arrests 3 in Hawala, Hundi scam

Peshawar - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made significant progress in cracking down on illegal hawala and hundi activities with the arrest of three individuals. The suspects were apprehended after being found in possession of a substantial amount of foreign currency, including 75,600 Saudi riyals, 4,500 Emirati dirhams, $1,300 US dollars, and Rs 160,000.

Authorities grew suspicious when the suspects failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding the source of the currency. To strengthen their case, the FIA discovered receipts related to hawala and hundi transactions in the possession of the suspects.

In response to these findings, the FIA has taken swift action and registered cases against the suspects under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act. Legal proceedings have been initiated to bring the alleged perpetrators to justice and dismantle the illicit hawala and hundi networks. The FIA’s efforts mark a significant step in curbing illegal currency operations in the country.