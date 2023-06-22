Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Governor urges to strengthen govt institutes for achieving good governance goal

Kakar lauds efforts of police dept regarding establishment of sustainable peace in province

Our Staff Reporter
June 22, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA   -   Balochistan Governor of Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar urged to strengthen all the government institutions to achieve the goal of good governance. He expressed these views while addressing the 97th Police Passing Out Parade held here on Wednesday. Inspector General (IG) of Po­lice Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Commandant PTC Dr Farhan Zahid, and Deputy Com­mandant (DC) Aurangzeb were also pres­ent on the occasion. The governor lauded the efforts of the police department re­garding the establishment of sustainable peace in the province and the protection of life and property of the people are worthy of praise. He said, “The manage­ment of solar systems is very important for uninterrupted power supply to the Police Training College.” “We are proud of our police soldiers and we value their every sacrifice,” he said. “Due to the sac­rifices of the police martyrs, today we are enjoying an atmosphere of peace and freedom,” he maintained. “We will never leave the heirs of martyred police alone,” he added.

300 sacrificial animals sale points set up in Punjab

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-21/Lahore/epaper_img_1687321213.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023