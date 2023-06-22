Govt extends Eidul Adha holidays

The federal government on Thursday officially declared another holiday for Eidul Azha on June 28.

The cabinet division had previously issued a notification for the Eidul Azha holidays, which included holidays on June 29-30 and July 1. However, Thursday's announcement added another holiday on June 28.

Earlier, the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee had already announced that Eidul Azha would be celebrated on Thursday, June 29 across the country.

The Pakistan government had earlier announced three holidays to celebrate Eidul Azha, according to a notification issued by the cabinet division on Tuesday.

According to the first notification the government announced the following scheme of eid holidays;

(i) 29th & 30th June 2023 (Thursday & Friday) for the offices observing five days working in a week; and,

ii) 29th June to 1st July 2023 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) for the offices observing six days working in a week,” reads the notification.