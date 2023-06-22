Govt taking steps to facilitate foreign, local investors in Balochistan: Secy

QUETTA - Balochistan Industries Secretary Muhammad Ak­bar Harifal on Wednesday stated that there was a vast potential for investment in Balochistan, and the pro­vincial government was taking certain steps for the facilitation of the investors including foreign and local through one window op­eration. He said that every possible facilitation would be ensured for the inves­tors so as to attract them to make investments in the province. He expressed these views while speaking on the occasion of the Ease of Doing Business Cell at the office of Balochistan Board of Investment and Trade (BBOIT). The cell has been established with the coop­eration of the Governance and Policy Project (GPP).