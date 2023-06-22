Hafiz Naeem asks PPP to reciprocate fair play

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) senior leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Thursday asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to reciprocate fair play in accordance with the Karachi mayor election.

Addressing an event, Mr Rehman said, "Everyone had seen what happened on the day of the mayor election, If we accept this election, subsequent elections will likewise be rigged".

Rehman added, "Even PPP leaders thought the JI had the right to elect Karachi's mayor".

"People tell me that it would be best to leave the country right now. In response, I advise people to keep working hard and not give up," Rehman continued.