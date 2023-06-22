Thursday, June 22, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hafiz Naeem asks PPP to reciprocate fair play

Hafiz Naeem asks PPP to reciprocate fair play
Web Desk
10:57 PM | June 22, 2023
National

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) senior leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Thursday asked the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to reciprocate fair play in accordance with the Karachi mayor election.

Addressing an event, Mr Rehman said, "Everyone had seen what happened on the day of the mayor election, If we accept this election, subsequent elections will likewise be rigged".

Rehman added, "Even PPP leaders thought the JI had the right to elect Karachi's mayor".

"People tell me that it would be best to leave the country right now. In response, I advise people to keep working hard and not give up," Rehman continued.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1687416269.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023