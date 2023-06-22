Head clerk, computer operator suspended over scuffle in DC office

FAISALABAD - Senior Clerk/Head Clerk of Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Office and Computer Operator of Deputy Director Development Office have been suspended on charge of indulging in scuffle in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office here on Wednesday.
A spokesperson of local administration said here that Head Clerk Abid Masood and Computer Operator Iftikhar Ahmad Gill first exchanged hot words with each other over some issues and then they both started fight in the premises of DC office amid presence of other staff of DC office.
Receiving information, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar took serious notice and immediately suspended both officials. He also directed the Additional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmad Saeed Manj to probe into the matter and submit its report within 3 days.
Further action would be taken in light of inquiry report, the spokesperson added.
2 DACOITS ARRESTED AFTER POLICE ‘ENCOUNTER’
The police claimed to have arrest 2 dacoits after an encounter in the area of Balochni police station.
A police spokesperson said that two armed bandits looted cash from citizens near Balochi during broad day light on Wednesday and a police team after receiving information rushed to the spot.
The police encircled the outlaws and directed them for surrender but the criminals after taking shelter opened indiscriminate firing on the police team.
The police also returned fire and during this encounter the police succeeded in overpowering the outlaws and arrested them both.
One of the criminals was identified as Mansha Odh who was wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery, murder and other cases, whereas criminal data of his accomplice was being compiled.
The police also recovered looted money, mobile phones, illegal weapons and other times from their possession while further investigation was under progress, the spokesperson added.