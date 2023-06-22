Head clerk, computer operator suspended over scuffle in DC office

FAISALABAD - Senior Clerk/Head Clerk of As­sistant Commissioner (AC) City Office and Computer Operator of Deputy Director Development Office have been suspended on charge of indulging in scuffle in Deputy Commissioner (DC) Of­fice here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of local ad­ministration said here that Head Clerk Abid Masood and Comput­er Operator Iftikhar Ahmad Gill first exchanged hot words with each other over some issues and then they both started fight in the premises of DC office amid pres­ence of other staff of DC office.

Receiving information, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Anan Qamar took serious notice and immediately suspended both of­ficials. He also directed the Ad­ditional Deputy Commissioner General Ahmad Saeed Manj to probe into the matter and sub­mit its report within 3 days.

Further action would be taken in light of inquiry report, the spokesperson added.

2 DACOITS ARRESTED AFTER POLICE ‘ENCOUNTER’

The police claimed to have arrest 2 dacoits after an en­counter in the area of Balochni police station.

A police spokesperson said that two armed bandits looted cash from citizens near Balo­chi during broad day light on Wednesday and a police team after receiving information rushed to the spot.

The police encircled the out­laws and directed them for sur­render but the criminals after taking shelter opened indis­criminate firing on the police team.

The police also returned fire and during this encounter the police succeeded in overpow­ering the outlaws and arrested them both.

One of the criminals was iden­tified as Mansha Odh who was wanted to the police in dozens of dacoity, robbery, murder and other cases, whereas criminal data of his accomplice was be­ing compiled.

The police also recovered loot­ed money, mobile phones, illegal weapons and other times from their possession while further investigation was under prog­ress, the spokesperson added.